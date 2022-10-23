ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

HALO stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

