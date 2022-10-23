Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,026 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $119,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300,618 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tapestry Stock Up 2.6 %

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

TPR opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.