ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,046.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,237.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

