ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 70,428 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.9 %

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCLH opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.