ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in F5 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,847 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.90.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

