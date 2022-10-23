ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 168.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $378.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.42 and a 1-year high of $798.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

