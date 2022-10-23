Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $522.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $487.60 and a 200 day moving average of $471.25. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $525.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

