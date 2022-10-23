New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEWR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,874,428. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,608,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in New Relic by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 206,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in New Relic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

