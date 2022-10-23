Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Target Price to $10.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after buying an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after buying an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.