M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.