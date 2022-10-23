M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $238.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.35. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

