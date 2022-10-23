Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.