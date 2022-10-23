MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $423.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $513.00 to $423.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $502.88.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $401.48 on Thursday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.08 and its 200 day moving average is $441.42.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

