Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2086 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $23.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,082.02% and a net margin of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.