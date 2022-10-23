Barclays Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.63.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.55 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.05.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

