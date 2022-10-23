San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.35 on November 15th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3491 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $10.22 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,350.08% and a net margin of 96.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.