The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on November 29th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $830.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 470,995 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 over the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

