Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $6.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.60.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,710,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 454,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

