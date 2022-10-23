Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

