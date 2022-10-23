JMP Securities Cuts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $13.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

