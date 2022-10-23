Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 177,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

