Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.50.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.4 %
LAD stock opened at $185.63 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.