Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

LAD stock opened at $185.63 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 46.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.