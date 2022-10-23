Premier, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Premier has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Premier by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Premier by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

