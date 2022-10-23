ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,613 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,786 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

