Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 631.61%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

