SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,730,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 525,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after buying an additional 100,067 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.34). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $576.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

