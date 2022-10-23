SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $81,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $75,754,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BSX opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

