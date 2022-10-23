SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 16,738 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

