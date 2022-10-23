Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1491 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

CRT stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

