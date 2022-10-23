Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1491 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
CRT stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.