Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

