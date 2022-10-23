Lindsay Co. (LNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

LNN stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

