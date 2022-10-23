Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (SWEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.08) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.52. The company has a market capitalization of £356.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,784.00. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.20 ($1.19).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

