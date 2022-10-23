NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NWHUF stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

