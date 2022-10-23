Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 97.30 ($1.18) on Friday. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 90.76 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of £393.84 million and a PE ratio of 810.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

