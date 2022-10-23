Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of ARESF stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on ARESF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.
