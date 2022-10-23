Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

