Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $27.68 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPIFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

