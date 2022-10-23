Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 3.3 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRHLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

