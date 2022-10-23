Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,911.18 ($71.43) and traded as low as GBX 5,000 ($60.42). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,025 ($60.72), with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

Camellia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £138.79 million and a P/E ratio of 6,054.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,448.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,910.55.

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,590.36%.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

