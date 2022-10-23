Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Extendicare Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.33.
Extendicare Company Profile
