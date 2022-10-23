Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.43

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as low as $27.25. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 11,728 shares traded.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMTF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.