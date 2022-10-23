Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

