StockNews.com Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

