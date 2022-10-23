Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average of $447.46.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

