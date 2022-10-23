Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $535.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day moving average of $447.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.