Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $350.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

