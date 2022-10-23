B. Riley Trims Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Target Price to $390.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $455.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

LRCX stock opened at $369.29 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.46.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lam Research by 22.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Lam Research by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

