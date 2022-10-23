Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $375.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $369.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.46.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

