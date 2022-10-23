Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Luxfer Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Luxfer

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luxfer by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.