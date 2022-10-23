Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Luxfer Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Luxfer Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Luxfer
In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Luxfer
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 95,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luxfer by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 107,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
