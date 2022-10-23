Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.55.

NYSE:PNW opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

